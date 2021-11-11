Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 11, 2021

1) The soothing tones of New Orleans TV play-by-play broadcaster Joel Meyers will be featured on Thursday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show. Meyers is this week’s primary guest on the program, which airs at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM.

2) A three-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center started off in frustrating fashion Wednesday, with Oklahoma City posting a 108-100 victory over New Orleans.



3) Watch Willie Green’s postgame media session, during which the head coach stressed the importance of the Pelicans taking accountability for the loss. Jonas Valanciunas and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also spoke to the media postgame.

4) Speaking of Alexander-Walker, read the latest “24 Seconds” Q&A with the third-year guard.

5) Episode 2 of “The Squad” video series is available now.