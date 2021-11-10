Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2021

1) The second episode of “The Squad” video series is available.



2) New Orleans (1-10) opens a three-game homestand vs. Oklahoma City (3-6) this evening at 7. Tickets are available here.



3) Read Tuesday’s injury report. Check the website later for coverage of this morning’s shootaround.

4) Read Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA Superlatives.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, the top six teams in the standings are Golden State, Utah, Dallas, Phoenix, Memphis and the Clippers, while the four play-in slots are Denver, the Lakers, Sacramento and Portland. At No. 10, the Trail Blazers (5-6) are four games ahead of the Pelicans, who are seeking their first home victory of 2021-22.