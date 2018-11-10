Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 10, 2018

1) New Orleans (5-6) wraps up a quick two-game homestand Saturday, hosting Phoenix (2-9) at 6 p.m. Central. Tickets are available here. Elfrid Payton is a game-time decision.

2) It’s Military Appreciation Night in the Smoothie King Center. On Friday, the Pelicans hosted 30 active military members at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

3) Listen to discussion of the Pelicans and Saturday’s matchup from yesterday’s Black and Blue Report.



4) Alvin Gentry and Julius Randle spoke to the media after Friday practice.



5) Check out a video featuring the team’s new City Edition uniforms, representing the history and tradition of carnival season, inspired by the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras.

