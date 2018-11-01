Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 1, 2018

1) New Orleans (4-3) makes its second appearance of the regular season on national TV tonight, facing Portland (5-2) at 9:30 p.m. Central. TNT will have the exclusive television broadcast, with Fox Sports New Orleans returning for Saturday’s game at San Antonio. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM tonight begins at 9. The Pelicans dominated their first showing on the national airwaves, routing Houston in the season opener two weeks ago. They have 13 scheduled games on national TV in 2018-19.

2) Thursday’s game will be the first between the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers since a 4-0 sweep by New Orleans in the first round of the 2018 Western Conference playoffs. As Nikola Mirotic put it Wednesday on part of Portland’s motivation Thursday, “We know what we need to do against them. At the same time, they want to play us. They want to beat us.”

3) There is no Alvin Gentry weekly radio show this week, but it will return Nov. 8 on WRNO.

4) Late Wednesday, New Orleans dropped a 131-121 decision at Golden State, the Pelicans’ first loss of the regular season with Anthony Davis in uniform. At this extremely early stage of the campaign, New Orleans is in eighth place in the West.



5) Watch postgame reaction from Pelicans-Warriors from Mirotic, Davis and Gentry.