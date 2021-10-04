Five things to know about the Pelicans on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans open their four-game preseason schedule with a 7 p.m. game at the Minnesota Timberwolves.



2) If you are in the metro New Orleans area you will be able to watch the game on Pelicans.com. ESPN 100.3 will have the radio broadcast.

3) The Pelicans released their Injury Report for the game Sunday and center Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful with a right thumb strain.



4) The Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek is back for another season and host Daniel Sallerson will interview ESPN.com's Andrew Lopz on Monday's episode. It should be available to listen around noon.



5) Check out the interviews with Coach Willie Green and players from Saturday.

