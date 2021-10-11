Five things to know about the Pelicans on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Oct 11, 2021

  1. A four-game preseason slate for New Orleans wraps up Monday at 8 p.m. Central, with a game in Utah. You can listen on 100.3 FM and watch via live streaming on Pelicans.com. Read Sunday’s injury report.

  2. The regular season is just nine days away for New Orleans, starting Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia in the Smoothie King Center. FIND TICKETS >>

  3. Read about Brandon Ingram’s passion for music T-shirts.

  4. On non-gamedays in preseason, Pelicans.com is posting profiles on various New Orleans players, with the most recent on Trey Murphy III.

  5. Check out the latest from Pelicans on social media platforms.

