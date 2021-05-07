Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 7, 2021

1) There was more help for New Orleans on the scoreboard Thursday in the Western Conference, as Memphis was upset by Detroit in a surprising outcome. As a result of that Grizzlies loss, ninth-place Memphis (33-33) is three games ahead of New Orleans (30-36). The teams face each other Monday in Tennessee; the Pelicans have already clinched the tiebreaker but would need to prevail in the season-series finale to maintain any realistic hope of catching the Grizzlies.

2) New Orleans only has six games remaining in its 72-game slate. Three of those will take place over the next four nights, starting with Friday’s 6 p.m. Central game at Philadelphia (45-21). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30. Live-streaming coverage of Stan Van Gundy’s media availability will take place at approximately 4:30. Watch a SeatGeek hype video ahead of the next set of games.

3) New Orleans is 1.5 games behind San Antonio (31-34) for the final play-in spot in the West. Three hours after the Pelicans tip off in Pennsylvania, the Spurs have a road game against Sacramento (29-37), which is just a game behind New Orleans, but has lost the tiebreaker to the Pels. San Antonio also has a back-to-back Saturday in Portland.

4) Read Thursday’s injury report ahead of Pelicans-76ers.



5) The Pelicans need as many wins as possible on their five-game road trip. They also want to show many of the traits that result in teams getting those wins.

