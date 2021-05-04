Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 4, 2021

1) New Orleans got some help on the scoreboard Monday, but couldn’t deliver what was by far the most important result in its play-in race hopes, dropping a 123-108 decision to Golden State. The Warriors, who are four games up on the Pelicans, visit the Smoothie King Center again tonight, this time for a 7 p.m. tip. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports TV and 100.3 FM begins at 6:30.

2) Watch postgame reaction from Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy.

3) Tenth-place San Antonio (31-33) now becomes the Western Conference team closest to New Orleans (29-36) in the standings, holding a 2.5-game edge on the Pelicans. However, the Spurs have three fewer losses and hold the tiebreaking advantage, meaning San Antonio must lose four more games than New Orleans does over the balance of the 2020-21 season in order for the Pelicans (seven games left) to surpass the Spurs (eight games left). Ninth-place Memphis (32-32, 3.5 games ahead, eight games left) is essentially the same distance in front of NOLA because the Pelicans own the tiebreaker on the Grizzlies. Those Southwest Division squads have one more head-to-head game May 10 in Tennessee.

4) On Marvel night, Anthony Mackie discussed Williamson’s outstanding play. Of course, Williamson scored during Mackie’s visit.



5) Speaking of Williamson, he’s now 84 regular season games into his career, but check out a feature detailing his first 82.