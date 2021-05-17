Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 17, 2021

1) The 19th season in New Orleans franchise history came to a conclusion Sunday, with the Pelicans dropping a 110-98 decision to the Lakers. Due to the pandemic, New Orleans has now played two straight 72-game regular seasons, finishing 31-41 this time after going 30-42 last season.

2) Watch postgame video reaction from Stan Van Gundy, Kira Lewis Jr. and Willy Hernangomez.



3) For more reaction to the close of 2020-21, Van Gundy, David Griffin and numerous players will speak to the media today, starting at 11 a.m. Pelicans.com will have live-streaming coverage of interviews.

4) Ten teams have qualified for the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, which will take place Tuesday, June 22. New Orleans tied record-wise with Sacramento and Chicago (Orlando owns the Bulls’ pick if it does not land in the top four) for the eighth pre-lottery slot. A drawing will held at some point to determine which team garners slots 8, 9 and 10. The Pelicans, Kings and Bulls will have roughly 20 percent odds of moving into the top four at next month’s lottery, in a draft widely viewed as having a handful of top-tier prospects.

5) The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, with free agency negotiations opening Monday, Aug. 2. Teams will be able to officially sign free agents Aug. 6.