Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 14, 2021

1) Two games remain in the 2020-21 season for New Orleans (31-39), which will wrap up a five-game, coast-to-coast road trip Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central, facing Golden State. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 8. ESPN is televising Pelicans-Warriors nationally. There is no shootaround this morning in San Francisco, but check Pelicans.com later for preview coverage. Stan Van Gundy’s pregame media session will be live-streamed on the site at approximately 7 p.m.

2) Read Thursday’s official injury report ahead of the matchup with Golden State.



3) Game 72 for the Pelicans will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. against the Lakers. The NBA announced that tip-off time yesterday. It could be a very consequential game for Los Angeles, which still has a chance at avoiding the play-in round, but only if it wins its final two games and receives help on the scoreboard.



