Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 12, 2021

1) Only three total games remain for New Orleans (31-38) on its 2020-21 regular season schedule. Realistic hopes for the Pelicans to continue playing beyond Sunday’s finale vs. the Lakers are minimal, due to trailing No. 10 San Antonio (33-35) by 2.5 games. The Spurs own the tiebreaking advantage on the Pelicans, which essentially puts San Antonio four games ahead in the loss column. As a result, the only pathway to a play-in berth for New Orleans is to go 3-0 the rest of the way, combined with San Antonio going 0-4.

2) The fourth game of a five-game road trip for the Pelicans, who are 1-2 thus far on the trek, takes place tonight at 8 Central in Dallas. Pregame coverage of the away game vs. the Mavericks begins at 7:30 on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM.

4) San Antonio has a chance to wrap up a play-in berth prior to the completion of New Orleans’ Wednesday game. The Spurs tip off at Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m. Central, 90 minutes before Pelicans-Mavericks. San Antonio plays at New York on Thursday, then hosts Phoenix both Saturday and Sunday.

