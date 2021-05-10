Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 10, 2021

1) Despite playing without its entire starting frontcourt, New Orleans (31-37) made some headway in its hopes to reach the play-in round Sunday, posting a two-point win at Charlotte.



2) The Pelicans received several noteworthy individual performances Sunday, including a season-best outing by their second-unit center and a return from injury after a month-plus absence by a key reserve guard. Watch postgame reaction from Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe and Stan Van Gundy.

3) New Orleans is 1.5 games behind 10th-place San Antonio (32-35) in the chase for the Western Conference’s final play-in berth. Both teams are in action Monday, with the Pelicans visiting Memphis at 7 p.m. San Antonio hosts Milwaukee at 7:30. The Pelicans only have four games remaining, while the Spurs have five contests over the final seven days of the 2020-21 regular season. After tonight, San Antonio has a quick two-game trip to New York City to visit the Nets and Knicks, followed by a home/home weekend back-to-back vs. Phoenix.

4) Week 21 of the NBA slate, the last of what’s been a hectic itinerary for all 30 teams, brings three more road games for New Orleans. A five-game trip heads to Memphis (34-33), Dallas (40-28) and Golden State (35-33) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Sunday, the Pelicans will host the Lakers (38-30) in a season finale. It was reported yesterday that all NBA games Sunday will have afternoon tip-offs, but the specific time for Lakers-Pelicans is to be announced. Please note that Friday's game against Golden State is now being televised by ESPN and will have an 8:30 p.m. Central tip time, moved up 30 minutes from what was previously scheduled.

5) Due to today’s back-to-back, there is no shootaround in Memphis. Visit Pelicans.com later for preview coverage, as well as Van Gundy’s pregame media availability at 5:30. Memphis is 3.5 games ahead of New Orleans; with a victory, the Grizzlies will ensure that they finish the season ahead of the Pelicans in the standings. New Orleans is guaranteed to still be mathematically alive entering Wednesday’s game against Dallas (San Antonio has a “magic number” of 3 specific to finishing ahead of NOLA).