Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 9, 2022

1) In the second game of back-to-backs for both teams, New Orleans (27-38) will host Orlando (16-50) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans dropped a 132-111 decision at Memphis last night, while the Magic lost narrowly to Phoenix.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green, Devonte’ Graham and Willy Hernangomez.



4) Tenth-place New Orleans is exactly halfway between ninth place and 11th place at the moment, trailing the Lakers by 1.5 games, but ahead of the Trail Blazers by 1.5 games. All of those teams are in action Wednesday. San Antonio trails NOLA by two games; Sacramento is four games back.

5) On Western Conference Wednesday, here is the relevant scoreboard watching you may want to track over the rest of Week 21:

Wednesday

LA Lakers (28-36) at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio (25-40), 7:30 p.m.

Portland (25-39) at Utah, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Sacramento (24-43), 9 p.m.

Thursday

No relevant games

Friday

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday

Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday

LA Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (ESPN)