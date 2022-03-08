Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 8, 2022

1) New Orleans (27-37) opens a back-to-back Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. game at Memphis (44-22). The game is exclusively on TNT, as well as 100.3 FM. Joel, Antonio and Jen will be back on the TV airwaves for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Orlando.

2) Read Monday’s injury report ahead of the Southwest Division matchup between teams that have made major in-season improvements.

3) The Lakers lost. Portland lost. Sacramento lost. Monday was another beneficial night on the scoreboard for the Pelicans, who pulled within a game of ninth place and moved to two games ahead of the No. 11 Trail Blazers.

4) Read more about the Western Conference play-in race.



5) The prominent national NBA power rankings have taken a wait-and-see approach with New Orleans during its lengthy stretch of playing winning basketball (24-21 since Nov. 24), but there finally was progress this week. NBA.com moved the Pelicans up to 19th, with John Schuhmann writing, “Willie Green and his staff must have had a productive All-Star break, because the Pels’ last five games before the break were their worst defensive stretch (119.4 allowed per 100) since early December, and their first five games after the break have been their best defensive stretch since late November.” ESPN.com’s panel has the Pelicans at No. 20, still two spots behind the Lakers, while The Athletic has New Orleans the highest among the three sites, with an 18th-place listing. Zach Harper: “They seemed to have turned a corner since the McCollum trade, and while the evidence isn’t completely overwhelming, it’s definitely encouraging.”