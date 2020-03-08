Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 8, 2020

1) Eighth-place Memphis (32-32) dominated Atlanta for the second time in less than a week on Saturday, increasing the Grizzlies’ lead over New Orleans (27-36) to 4.5 games. In another key Western Conference game on the scoreboard, Sacramento (28-35) won at Portland (28-37), a matchup that was guaranteed to be good news, bad news for the Pelicans.

2) New Orleans – which is technically in 11th place, but that’s too complicated to explain in brief fashion – can gain that half game behind Memphis back Sunday at 2:30 p.m., when the Pelicans visit Minnesota (19-43). Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 FM begins at 2. Zion Williamson spoke to the media Saturday prior to the team traveling to Minneapolis.

