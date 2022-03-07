Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 7, 2022

1) New Orleans had won four games in a row overall and five straight on the road, but dropped a 138-130 overtime thriller at Denver on Sunday.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram (team-best 38 points) and CJ McCollum.

3) The 10th-place Pelicans (27-37) are 1.5 games behind the ninth-place Lakers (28-35), the same distance between the Pels and No. 11 Portland (25-38). San Antonio (24-40) and Sacramento (24-42) sit three and four games back of New Orleans, respectively, in the play-in tournament race.

4) New Orleans went 2-1 during Week 20 of the NBA schedule. Week 21 features four games in the next six nights, starting with a Tuesday road trip to Memphis (44-22) for a TNT exclusive broadcast. There are Wednesday, Friday and Sunday home contests against Orlando (16-49), Charlotte (32-33) and Houston (16-48).

5) In terms of the team’s primary play-in race competition, Week 21 for the Lakers means a Texas two-step at San Antonio (tonight) and at Houston (Wednesday), then a Friday home game vs. Washington and late Sunday game at Phoenix. Portland plays the second game of a two-game series at Minnesota tonight, followed by a Wednesday visit to Utah and Saturday home matchup vs. Washington.