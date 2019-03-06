Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 6, 2019

1) New Orleans will try to continue one of its best stretches of the entire 2018-19 season tonight, hosting Utah at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. The team is not holding shootaround this morning, but will have an afternoon walkthrough.



2) The Pelicans' active three-game winning streak (road wins at Phoenix, Denver, Utah on Mardi Gras trip) is tied for the second-longest of the campaign. A win Wednesday would match the best of ’18-19, which took place to open the 82-game slate in October.

3) In case you missed it, New Orleans roared back in the fourth quarter Monday to top Utah 115-112, with Elfrid Payton scoring the go-ahead hoop.



4) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans (30-36) remains 6.5 games out of eighth place, but has a chance to continue to play the role of spoiler in upcoming matchups. The Pelicans are in 12th place and have a chance to move up a couple rungs in the near future, just one game behind the No. 11 Lakers and No. 10 Minnesota, both at 30-34.

5) New Orleans moved up to 17th in NBA.com’s power rankings this week – and that was prior to Monday night’s win in Utah. John Schuhmann wrote of Jrue Holiday that “he is under contract for two more seasons, is turning 29 years old in June and is one of the best two-way guards in the league.”