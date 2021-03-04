Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 4, 2021

1) Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin is the featured guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6:30 p.m. on 100.3 FM.

2) New Orleans (15-20) wraps up the first half of its 2020-21 schedule tonight, hosting Miami (17-18) at 7:30. Pregame radio coverage begins at 7. There is no local TV broadcast, because TNT is carrying the game exclusively. Fox Sports New Orleans will return to game coverage March 11 vs. Minnesota.

3) The Pelicans fell behind big, rallied in the fourth quarter but ultimately lost to Chicago 128-124 on Wednesday.



4) Watch postgame interviews with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Stan Van Gundy.



5) New Orleans is three games behind 10th-place Memphis (16-15), which hosts Milwaukee tonight at 7. Tenth place in each conference represents the final play-in spot. The regular season ends May 16.