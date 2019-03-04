Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 4, 2019

1) Happy Lundi Gras. New Orleans’ Week 21 schedule consists of two games vs. Utah (36-26), a Friday home contest against Toronto (46-18), followed by a Sunday road tilt at Atlanta (22-42). The Jazz and Raptors are headed to the NBA postseason, while the Hawks have been playing much better in recent weeks after a poor start to 2018-19.

2) The Pelicans wrap up their annual Mardi Gras trip tonight at 8 p.m. Central, visiting Utah in a bid to finish the excursion with a 3-1 record. New Orleans defeated Phoenix and Denver on the weekend in a back-to-back.

3) In case you missed it, the Pelicans’ win in Pepsi Center on Saturday was one of their most impressive and memorable of ’18-19.

4) Due to the Mardi Gras holiday, the Black and Blue Report will not air Monday, but the show returns with episodes Wednesday and Friday.

5) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner, hosted by Maggie.