Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 31, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans host the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m CST. Catch the action on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) Tune in to Pelicans LIVE around 12:45 p.m. to watch Pelicans post-practice media availability featuring Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players. Click HERE to watch.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com on Wednesday afternoon to see the injury report for Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

4) Take a look at a Pelicans original feature about Teresa Weatherspoon's inspirational path to the NBA.

5) Red Bull, the New Orleans Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan 'Bmike' Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!