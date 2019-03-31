Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 31, 2019

1) On the final day of March, New Orleans (32-45) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (34-42) at 5 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have five games remaining, three at home.

2) The Lakers announced Saturday that they are shutting down LeBron James for the rest of the season, so he won't play today. New Orleans has various injury concerns entering Sunday’s game. Anthony Davis (back spasms) is likely to be a game-time decision.



3) Check out Pelicans.com’s statistical preview of Pelicans-Lakers.



4) Watch Sunday’s Pelicans Planner.

5) Read about Julius Randle’s stellar offensive play since the All-Star break.

