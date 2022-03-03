Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 3, 2022

1) New Orleans (26-36) continued to be one of the NBA’s best teams since the All-Star break on Wednesday, rolling to a 125-95 home victory over Sacramento, its third straight win by 15-plus points.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas.



3) The 10th-place Pelicans moved to one game ahead of Portland (25-37) by virtue of the Trail Blazers’ loss at Phoenix late last night. No. 12 San Antonio (24-38) is two games behind New Orleans. The Pelicans are back in action Friday for a 7 p.m. home game vs. Utah; the city of New Orleans dropped its indoor mask mandate this morning, meaning masks will no longer be required for fans in the Smoothie King Center.

4) Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast featured Mark Medina of NBA.com discussing CJ McCollum.



5) Thursday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs tonight at 6 on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM.