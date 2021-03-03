Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 3, 2021

1) The teams just ahead of New Orleans (15-19) in the Western Conference standings have been heating up lately, with every West squad in current spots 5 through 10 having gone at least 6-4 in their last 10 games. That’s pushed the Pelicans to 2.5 games behind Memphis (16-15) and Dallas (17-16), fellow Southwest Division rivals that would face each other at the FedEx Forum in the 9-10 play-in elimination game if the season ended right now. The West assured playoff qualifiers would be Utah, Phoenix, the two LA teams, San Antonio and Portland, with the 7-8 play-in game being Golden State at Denver. New Orleans is 4.5 games behind the sixth-place Trail Blazers (19-14).

2) New Orleans can cut its deficit behind the Grizzlies and Mavericks to two games tonight, if it can beat Chicago at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Dallas is hosting Oklahoma City a half hour later, while Memphis is idle. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage of Wednesday’s morning shootaround in Metairie.

