Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 29, 2022

1) Monday was a big day for Jose Alvarado. Check out a photo gallery from the point guard signing a multi-year contract with New Orleans at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans will practice there this morning, prior to traveling to Oregon ahead of Wednesday's game against Portland.



2) Alvarado is part of a Pelicans rookie trio making the present and future look bright in the Crescent City.



3) The Western Conference play-in race got even tighter Monday, after San Antonio (31-44) secured a narrow win at Houston. The No. 11 Spurs are a half-game behind the Lakers (31-43), who are a half-game behind the Pelicans (32-43). New Orleans has clinched the tiebreaker over the Lakers (up 2-0 in season series), but San Antonio has clinched its tiebreaker vs. both New Orleans (won season series 3-1) and the Lakers (better conference record if the two clubs finish with the same overall record). In the event of a three-way tie, San Antonio would also prevail based on a 5-3 aggregate head-to-head record. With one game left between New Orleans and the Lakers this Friday, the Pelicans hold a 3-3 aggregate, while the Lakers are 2-4. The Lakers need to win Tuesday at Dallas to avoid San Antonio leapfrogging LAL into the No. 10 spot.

4) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring guest Oleh Kosel of The Bird Writes.



5) New Orleans is up to No. 18 in NBA.com’s power rankings. John Schuhmann writes, “they’re just two games into a stretch of seven straight against teams that currently have losing records. Since their initial 1-12 start to the season, the Pels are 19-7 within that currently-below-.500 group, though they obviously suffered one of those seven losses as recently as Saturday.”