Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 29, 2021

1) After a stretch of facing seven straight Western Conference teams and going 4-3 against some stiff competition, New Orleans’ Week 15 schedule starts with three games vs. East clubs, including Boston, Orlando and Atlanta. NBA weeks in the regular season officially run Monday through Sunday, so the Week 15 finale for the Pelicans is at Houston on Easter. New Orleans enters Monday’s busy slate of action just 1.5 games behind No. 10 Golden State (22-24) for the final play-in spot in the West. The Warriors host new-look Chicago at 9 p.m.

2) Pelicans-Celtics from Massachusetts tips off tonight at 6:30, with pregame coverage on local TV and radio beginning at 6. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage of shootaround; the Monday edition of the Pelicans Podcast is scheduled to featured guest Marc D'Amico from Celtics.com.

3) Read Sunday’s official injury report, which includes two New Orleans rotation players listed as questionable.



4) In case you missed it, Zion Williamson averaged 38.5 points this weekend, capped by a 38-point outing that led New Orleans to a Saturday win over Dallas.



5) Check out a slo-mo highlights package from the victory against the Mavericks.