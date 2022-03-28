Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 28, 2022

1) There’s probably little debate that Sunday’s 116-108 home victory over the Lakers was the most memorable – and most important – of the season for New Orleans. The Pelicans stormed back from a 23-point deficit.



2) Check out photos from the big comeback. The team is off today after a back-to-back, returning to practice Tuesday, before traveling in the afternoon to the West Coast.



3) New Orleans (32-43) regained its spot in ninth place in the Western Conference, moving a half-game in front of the Lakers (31-43), who face a very difficult upcoming schedule and are now just a game ahead of No. 11 San Antonio (30-44). The No. 9 seed will host No. 10 in the upcoming play-in tournament, which will be held April 12-15.

4) Week 24, the penultimate of the 2021-22 regular season, features New Orleans starting a four-game road trip. This week, the Pelicans are in Portland (Wednesday), then visit the Lakers and Clippers on Friday and Sunday in Los Angeles. The trek concludes April 5 in Sacramento. Meanwhile, Week 24 for the Lakers brings Tuesday and Thursday games at Dallas and Utah, followed by a Friday rematch against the Pelicans, followed by a Sunday afternoon home game vs. Denver. San Antonio is in Houston this evening, then hosts Memphis on Wednesday, prior to a “baseball series” against Portland on Friday and Sunday.

5) Check out this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with Pelicans veteran Garrett Temple.