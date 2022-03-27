Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 27, 2022

1) Perhaps the most anticipated home game of the 2021-22 New Orleans schedule from a fan perspective takes place Sunday at 6 p.m., when the Pelicans (31-43) host the Lakers (31-42). Tickets are available here.

2) It’s also a very important matchup from a Western Conference standings perspective, with the Lakers holding a half-game lead for ninth place on the No. 10 Pelicans. New Orleans leads the season series 1-0, so with only two games remaining between the clubs, the Pelicans can clinch a potentially significant tiebreaker by beating the Lakers either Sunday or Friday (the latter game is in Los Angeles).

3) Teams like Portland and Sacramento are still mathematically alive, but the battle for the final two play-in spots in the West has otherwise become a three-team race. An extremely tight race. Only 1.5 games now separate the ninth-place Lakers and No. 11 San Antonio (30-44), making every game critical. Next up on the Spurs’ schedule is a Monday game at Houston, while the Lakers’ road trip continues in Week 24 at Dallas and Utah.

4) San Antonio tightened matters considerably by pulling off a 107-103 win over New Orleans on Saturday.



5) Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado.

