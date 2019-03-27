Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 27, 2019

1) New Orleans started quickly Tuesday, but for a second time this month, Atlanta had too much offensive firepower for the Pelicans. Read more on the Pelicans 130-120 loss to the Hawks.

2) Pelicans newest acquisition, Chrisitan Wood, put up career-high numbers against the Hawks tallying 23 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Watch Wood's highlights here.



3) Guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on a core muscle injury.

4) After taking an elbow to the head in Tuesday night's game, Frank Jackson has entered the NBA concussion protocol.



5) Watch the Pelicans Planner for Wednesday, March 27.