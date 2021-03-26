Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 26, 2021

1) The Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:00 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward James Johnson, forward Wes Iwundu and a 2021 second-round draft pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolò Melli. Read more about the trade details HERE.

3) Take a look at photos of Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu and Pelicans forward James Johnson after acquiring them in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

4) Red Bull, the New Orleans Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan 'Bmike' Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5) Listen in to Naji Marshall on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - March 25, 2021. Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini sits down for an exclusive interview with New Orleans two-way small forward Naji Marshall about the his college career at Xavier, his call up from the NBA G-League with the Erie Bayhawks and the improvements he has made to his game this season. Listen in.