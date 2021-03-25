Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 25, 2021

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 25, 2021

1)      We’re only a few hours from the NBA trade deadline, which expires at 2 p.m. Central. New Orleans is practicing this morning, with live-streaming of media interviews afterward.

2)      ESPN Radio’s Mark Kestecher joined Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, to discuss his perspective on New Orleans (19-24) and the Western Conference as the NBA heads into the stretch run of the regular season.

3)      Speaking of radio, the “Pelicans Weekly” show will air at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM. Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is the featured guest.

4)      Read the latest “24 Seconds” Q&A, this week with Brandon Ingram.

5)      The Pelicans are currently No. 11 in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind 10th-place Golden State (22-22) and three games back of ninth-place Memphis (21-20). Eighth-place San Antonio (22-19) has lost three straight but maintains a four-game edge on New Orleans. The Pelicans have a total of five games left against those three squads, including three matchups vs. the Warriors (all in May).

