Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 25, 2019

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 25, 2019

1)      Week 24 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (31-44) consists of home games against Atlanta (26-48), Sacramento (36-37) and the Lakers (32-41), all teams below .500, though the Kings are still mathematically alive in the Western Conference playoff chase. The Pelicans play Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday this week, with no back-to-backs left in 2018-19.

2)      The Pelicans only have seven games remaining, including five at home and a two-game road trip in early April to Phoenix and Sacramento.

3)      New Orleans dropped a one-sided home game vs. Houston on Sunday.

4)      Check out postgame reaction from new addition Christian Wood and Alvin Gentry.

5)      Peruse our game entertainment photo gallery from Sunday.

Tags
Wood, Christian, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans

