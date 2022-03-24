Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 24, 2022

Posted: Mar 24, 2022

1)      Ninth place is a win away Thursday, when New Orleans (30-42) hosts Chicago (42-30) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

2)      Wednesday’s key results around the Western Conference included a home loss by the Lakers (31-42) to Philadelphia, while No. 11 San Antonio (29-44) won handily over No. 12 Portland (27-45). That brings the Pelicans within a half-game of the Lakers, who do not play again until their Sunday visit to the Crescent City.

3)      Read the Bulls-Pelicans injury report, featuring an update on Larry Nance Jr.

4)      Read Wednesday’s practice report.

5)      Tune in to the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM. Chicago radio broadcaster Chuck Swirsky is the featured guest.

