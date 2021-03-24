Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 24, 2021

1) The Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Wednesday afternoon to watch slo-mo highlights from last night's victory over the L.A. Lakers.

4) Red Bull, the New Orleans Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan 'Bmike' Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.