Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 24, 2019

1) With just eight games remaining in the regular season, New Orleans (31-43) has six home games and two road contests left on its schedule. The Pelicans host the Rockets tonight at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

2) Check out Pelicans.com’s statistical preview of Sunday’s game between the Pelicans and Rockets.

3) Only three of the final eight opponents are in the thick of the relevant playoff conversation, including Houston, Charlotte and Golden State. Upcoming foe Sacramento (twice) is still mathematically alive, but well out of realistic contention for eighth place in the West. Atlanta, the Lakers and Phoenix are eliminated.

4) On Friday, the Pelicans practiced at Elfrid Payton’s high school on the Westbank.



5) Listen to Friday’s Black and Blue Report, as Caroline Gonzalez and Ashley Amoss discuss Payton's triple-doubles and the team's recent road trip.