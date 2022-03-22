Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 22, 2022

1) After a hard-fought Monday matchup in Charlotte, the Pelicans posted a 106-103 loss to the Hornets. With that loss and the Lakers beating Cleveland, New Orleans is now pushed back to No. 10 in the West.

2) Watch Coach Willie Green, along with forward Naji Marshall and guard CJ McCollum address the media after Monday's loss.

3) The Pelicans announced Monday that the team has signed guard Tyrone Wallace to a second 10-day contract. Wallace has played in four games off the bench for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.

4) New Orleans enters a three-game homestand, starting with Chicago on Thursday, followed by a back-to-back vs. San Antonio and the Lakers on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Thursday's game are still available here.

5) View highlights from Monday night's game against Charlotte.