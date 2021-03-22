Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 22, 2021

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 22, 2021

1)      In the midst of an eight-game stretch facing opponents that are all currently .500 or better record-wise, New Orleans improved to 2-2 Sunday, overtaking Denver 113-108 on the road. Brandon Ingram was exceptional in clutch time, scoring eight vital points.

2)      Ingram joined Fox Sports New Orleans and Jen Hale for a walk-off TV interview from Colorado.

3)      Watch postgame interviews with the general media, featuring Zion Williamson, Josh Hart and Ingram.

4)      The daunting schedule for New Orleans (18-24) continues in Week 14 of the NBA slate, but all of the matchups are back at home in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans host the banged-up Lakers (28-15) on Tuesday, followed by a Friday/Saturday back-to-back vs. Denver (25-17) and Dallas (22-19). Tuesday’s game will have a special tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. due to TNT’s national broadcast.

5)      Check out action photos from Sunday’s win. After traveling back from the road trip Sunday, the team is off today.

