Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 20, 2019

1) Read about Elfrid Payton’s active five-game streak of triple-doubles. He is just the fifth player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.



2) The point guard will try to extend it to six games in a row, visiting his first NBA team tonight. New Orleans (31-42) faces Orlando (33-38) at 6 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 5:30.

3) On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans have been officially eliminated from the playoff race, due to Monday’s Utah win at Washington. The Jazz are on the verge of also ending the Lakers’ and Timberwolves’ mathematical hopes.

4) Among New Orleans’ final nine games, six are against the West, but only two of those are vs. teams that are likely to be in the postseason field (Sunday vs. Houston, April 9 vs. Golden State). There are also matchups with the Lakers, Phoenix and Sacramento (twice).

5) Watch Wednesday’s Pelicans Planner, hosted by Maggie.

