Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 2, 2021

1) Facing the NBA’s best team record-wise Monday, New Orleans (15-19) went up by double digits in the fourth quarter and held on late to beat Utah 129-124. Read our recap.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Stan Van Gundy.



3) Williamson and Ball gave postgame walk-off interviews on TV and radio, respectively.



4) Read this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with Erie BayHawks head coach Ryan Pannone, who has helped lead the Pelicans' G League affiliate to the best record in that circuit’s regular season.



5) Taking a look at power rankings this week, New Orleans is at No. 22 on NBA.com’s rundown. As John Schuhmann described (prior to Monday’s win), “The Pelicans begin March three games in the loss column out of a play-in spot, and none of the four teams in front of them look particularly vulnerable at this point.” The Athletic, ESPN.com and CBS each had New Orleans at 22 or 23.