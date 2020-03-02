Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 2, 2020

1) With six-plus weeks remaining in the NBA regular season, New Orleans (26-34) is three games out of eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans will try to get closer to No. 8 Memphis (29-31) in Week 20, which features a four-game slate, starting and ending with Tuesday and Sunday matchups vs. Minnesota. In between, New Orleans visits Dallas on Wednesday, then hosts Miami on Friday. The games against the Mavericks and Heat are both on ESPN.

2) The Pelicans will be either 3.5 or 2.5 games back of Memphis after Monday’s slate of games, because the Grizzlies visit Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. Central. In other Monday games impacting the race for eighth, Portland (12th place, 26-35) visits Orlando, while San Antonio (11th place, 25-33) hosts Indiana. New Orleans, Sacramento (26-34) and San Antonio are locked in a virtual tie at eight games below .500 each; the Pelicans are 1-0 vs. the Kings, but 0-1 against the Spurs. A total of five New Orleans games remain with those two squads between March 11 and April 15.

3) On Sunday, the Pelicans competed with the Lakers for three-plus quarters but ultimately lost by a 122-114 margin.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Zion Williamson (career-high 35 points) and Alvin Gentry.



5) Watch a special edition of Pelicans starting lineup intros, with Pat McAfee on the mic.