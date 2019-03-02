Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 2, 2019

1) New Orleans improved to 1-1 on its four-game road trip Friday, beating Phoenix 130-116.



2) Watch postgame reaction in Talking Stick Resort Arena from Alvin Gentry, Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore. Moore (load management) will join Anthony Davis (rest) on the sidelines for Saturday's game.



3) New Orleans (28-36) is back in action tonight in Denver (42-19), facing the Nuggets at 8 p.m. Central in the Pepsi Center. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7:30.

4) Check out Pelicans.com’s statistical preview of Saturday’s game, detailing the big impact of Cheick Diallo since the All-Star break.



5) New Orleans is 6.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference, with San Antonio (34-29) starting to create some separation between it and the teams on the outside looking in, such as No. 9 Sacramento (31-31) and the No. 10 Lakers (30-32). The Pelicans still have two games remaining vs. the Kings and a March 31 home tilt with Los Angeles. New Orleans is 10-24 on the road, with only seven away games remaining (just five after the completion of its current road trip).