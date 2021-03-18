Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 18, 2021

1) Jaxson Hayes is the featured guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, which will air at approximately 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM. The team’s flagship station has coverage of the NCAA Tournament prior to the weekly program, then will have “Pelicans Warmup” at 8:30 ahead of the game in Portland. "Pelicans Weekly" will also be posted to Pelicans.com this evening after it airs.

2) Hayes is also in the Panini Spotlight this week. Watch his video.

3) At 9 p.m., New Orleans (17-23) will try to bounce back while facing Portland for a second straight game, after late mistakes were costly Tuesday. Read yesterday’s official injury report. The team is not holding a shootaround this morning, so watch for our "Behind the Numbers" preview of Pelicans-Trail Blazers, part 2.

4) The Pelicans are getting a lot of time on the Moda Center hardwood this week, including practicing there Wednesday. Check out a photo gallery.



5) Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring former New Orleans forward Ryan Anderson as the guest.