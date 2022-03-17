Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 17, 2022

1) Wednesday was an off day for New Orleans (28-41), but it was a busy night on the Western Conference scoreboard once again for the Pelicans. The results were mixed, with the ninth-place Lakers (29-40) and Portland (26-42) losing road games, while San Antonio (27-43) won a nail-biter vs. Oklahoma City and officially moved into the No. 11 spot, 1.5 games behind New Orleans.

2) Speaking of the Spurs, they are the Pelicans’ next opponent on Friday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Southwest Division matchup represents a major swing in the race for a play-in berth, because a New Orleans win gives it a 2.5-game cushion on San Antonio, while a loss reduces that gap to just a half game (and would mean the Spurs have clinched the tiebreaker, up 3-0 in the season series). Relevant scoreboard watching you may want to track over the rest of Week 22:

Thursday

No relevant games

Friday

LA Lakers (29-40) at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Portland (26-42) at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans (28-41) at San Antonio (27-43), 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento (25-46), 9 p.m.

Saturday

LA Lakers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Portland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

3) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs tonight at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM. Featured guest is longtime San Antonio radio broadcaster Bill Schoening. NBA writer Keith Smith joined Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast to discuss scouting players in the NCAA Tournament as it relates to the 2022 NBA Draft.



4) The next episode of “The Squad” will be released today at 1 p.m.

5) Read about Devonte’ Graham’s basketball background in this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta.

