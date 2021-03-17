Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 17, 2021

1) New Orleans (17-23) missed out on a golden opportunity to cut its gap in the Western Conference standings behind No. 10 Memphis (17-19) on Tuesday night, unable to hold a late lead in a 125-124 loss in Portland. Instead of the Pelicans being a game back of the Grizzlies for the final play-in spot, it’s now a two-game margin. Meanwhile, New Orleans is three games behind ninth-place Golden State (20-20) and trails No. 8 Dallas (20-18) by four games. If the season ended right now, the West playoff qualifiers would be Utah, Phoenix, the two L.A. teams, Denver and Portland. The play-in tournament would feature San Antonio hosting Dallas in the 7-8 matchup, with Golden State hosting Memphis in the 9-10 affair.

4) Today’s Pelicans Podcast will feature guest Ryan Anderson, discussing the explosion of three-point shooting in the NBA.

