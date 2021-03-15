Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 15, 2021

1) New Orleans (17-22) has posted some excellent victories this season, including beating league-leading Utah on March 1, but Sunday’s combination of opponent (LA Clippers) and margin of victory (20) may have been the team’s most impressive performance of 2020-21. Read the recap of a 135-115 triumph.



2) Watch postgame reaction in interviews with Jaxson Hayes, Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis Jr. and Stan Van Gundy.



3) Brandon Ingram joined the radio crew for a postgame walk-off interview.



4) Watch Hayes’ highlight reels as he skies to a season-high 17 points vs. the Clippers.

5) Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans could be described partly as “Portland Week,” because the Pelicans will be spending parts of the next five days in Oregon. They travel across the country Monday, then face the Trail Blazers in Moda Center on Tuesday and Thursday evening for 9 p.m. Central tip-offs. On the weekend, New Orleans will go to Denver and visit the Nuggets at Ball Arena for a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee.