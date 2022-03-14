Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 14, 2022

1) New Orleans got back in the win column in resounding fashion Sunday, posting a 130-105 home victory over Houston.



2) There were several notable individual performances from the Pelicans. Watch postgame video reaction from Jaxson Hayes, Jose Alvarado and coach Willie Green.



3) Week 22 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of three games against teams all in playoff position or contention for a play-in spot. The Pelicans host NBA-leading Phoenix (54-14) on Tuesday, followed by Friday and Sunday games at San Antonio (26-42) and at Atlanta (33-34). The latter is part of a three-game road trip that wraps up in Charlotte a week from today.

4) Speaking of the Spurs, they’re part of the Western Conference chase for play-in tournament berths. After losing Sunday, the ninth-place Lakers (29-38) are 1.5 games ahead of the Pelicans, who are a game in front of No. 11 Portland (26-40). The Spurs are two games back of the Pels; Sacramento (24-45) faces a deficit of 4.5 games.

5) Even though the Pelicans aren’t playing Monday, it could be an interesting night around the West, because every other key play-in contender is in action, starting with Portland’s 6:30 tip-off in Atlanta. San Antonio hosts Minnesota at 7:30, while Sacramento and the Lakers host late-night games on the West Coast against Chicago and Toronto, respectively. All of those four relevant teams are idle Tuesday, when New Orleans hosts Phoenix.