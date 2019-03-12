Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 12, 2019

1) The NBA’s best team record-wise visits the Smoothie King Center this evening at 7, as the Milwaukee Bucks (50-17) and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo make their only stop in New Orleans. Tickets are available here.



2) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring a visit from Rob Perez, better known as “World Wide Wob.”



3) Jahlil Okafor participated in a community literacy event Monday.

4) Teammate Ian Clark and mascot Pierre joined the fun at a bike event Monday.



5) New Orleans (30-39) ranked No. 20 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with writer John Schuhmann noting that “(rookie Frank) Jackson started alongside (rookie Kenrich) Williams and Elfrid Payton, totaled 45 points in the two games, and showed an ability to get to the rim (shooting 10-for-15 in the restricted area) over the weekend.”