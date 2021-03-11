Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2021

1) New Orleans (15-21) begins its second-half schedule Thursday with some work to do in order to achieve one of the team’s goals, reaching the 2021 postseason. The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind No. 10 Golden State (19-18), after Memphis (17-16) moved into ninth place Wednesday by beating San Antonio.



2) The Pelicans host Minnesota at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center this evening, the first part of a home back-to-back that concludes Friday vs. Cleveland.

3) Watch Stan Van Gundy, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball post-practice interviews from yesterday.

4) Read Wednesday’s official injury report, which includes JJ Redick.



5) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show will return Thursday, March 18, on 100.3 FM. It will be a 6 p.m. airing, three hours before tip-off of the team’s game at Portland that evening.