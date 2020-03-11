Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2020

1) The Orlando Magic had numerous supporters in the Western Conference last night and came through with a come-from-behind victory over Memphis (32-33), the West’s eighth-place team. As a result, New Orleans (28-36) moved to within 3.5 games of the Grizzlies in the standings. Other Tuesday outcomes on the scoreboard were not favorable for the Pelicans, but they’ve cut two games off their deficit behind Memphis since the All-Star break.

2) New Orleans will play an important game on national TV in the race for eighth Wednesday, visiting Sacramento (also 28-36) at 9:30 p.m. Central. Please note that due to ESPN making changes to its schedule (adding Denver-Dallas as the first game of a doubleheader), tip-off time is a half-hour later than what was originally slated at the start of the 2019-20 season. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 9.

3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Alvin Gentry, Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday. Read more on Ball’s improvement as a shooter this season.



4) Watch a video feature on Fred Vinson’s work with Ball and Brandon Ingram, helping both players make a jump in their shooting accuracy.

5) Listen to Tuesday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring TV sideline reporter Jennifer Hale.

