Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2019

1) Week 22 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of a three-game homestand, starting with the league’s best team, Milwaukee (50-17), on Tuesday. The weekend features a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against Portland (40-26) and Phoenix (16-52). Friday’s game will be the first Trail Blazers visit to the Crescent City since the 2019 playoffs.

2) New Orleans (30-39) dropped a 128-116 decision in Atlanta last night. The Pelicans were led in scoring by Frank Jackson and Julius Randle, who notched 23 points apiece.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Jackson.

4) Monday’s Black and Blue Report will feature an interview with Rob Perez, also known as “World Wide Wob.”

5) Tickets for Tuesday’s home game against the Bucks and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo are available here.