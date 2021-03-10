Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 10, 2021

1) After a slightly briefer All-Star break compared to recent seasons for New Orleans (15-21), the Pelicans will return to practice Wednesday afternoon. Pelicans.com will have live-streaming coverage of post-practice interviews. Week 12 of the NBA schedule consists of home games against Minnesota (7-29), Cleveland (14-22) and the Clippers (24-14).

2) Take a look back at a very unpredictable first half of the season in Pelicans.com’s Southwest Division roundtable, part 1. Also look ahead to the second half in part 2.

3) New Orleans has a “Jaxson” on the court, and a “Jaxon” who helps get the Pelicans ready for games. Read the latest “24 Seconds” weekly article, on Pelicans assistant equipment manager and pregame dancing sensation Jaxon Markworth.



4) On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans are in 11th place in the standings, three games behind No. 10 Memphis (16-16). Meanwhile, ninth-place Golden State (19-18) has a 3.5-game edge on New Orleans. The Grizzlies, who have a league-high-tying 40 games to play in the second half, are back in game action Wednesday, hosting Washington at 7 p.m. That marks the first game in the entire league of the latter half of the slate. If the season ended right now, the West’s playoff qualifiers would be Utah, Phoenix, the two Los Angeles teams, Portland and Denver, with the play-in round consisting of No. 8 Dallas visiting No. 7 San Antonio, while No. 10 Memphis travels to No. 9 Golden State.

5) In case you missed it, Zion Williamson scored 10 points Sunday in his All-Star debut.